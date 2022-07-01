Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

