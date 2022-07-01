Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $255.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.27.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

