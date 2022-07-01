Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.