Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 108 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $609.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.