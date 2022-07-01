Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.76.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $199.31 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

