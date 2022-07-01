Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $4.35 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

