Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 41,081 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 439,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 130,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

