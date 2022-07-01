Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.38.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.