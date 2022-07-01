Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Trimmed by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,707 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average is $203.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

