PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

