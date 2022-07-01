Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 338 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

