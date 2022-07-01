Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

