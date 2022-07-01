BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $609.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

