Xponance Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

