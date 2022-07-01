830 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 268.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 106,350 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 371.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 134,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $60.00.
