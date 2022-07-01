St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

