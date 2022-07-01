Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 565 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94,403 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after acquiring an additional 110,529 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.88 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

