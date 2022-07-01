JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.