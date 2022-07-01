LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

