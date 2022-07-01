iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,088,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,443,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

