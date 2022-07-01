Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 77.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

