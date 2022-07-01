Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

