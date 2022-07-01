Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

