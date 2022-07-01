Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

