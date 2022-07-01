Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 425 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 144.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

