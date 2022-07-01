Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,419 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MDXG opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $393.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.92.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,501 shares of company stock worth $527,228. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.