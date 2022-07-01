Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.