Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 90 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 57.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

