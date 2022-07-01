Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Affimed worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Affimed by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 894,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.51. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

