Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mosaic by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

