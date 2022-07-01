Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

