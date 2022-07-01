Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 339,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $337.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

