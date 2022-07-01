Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 201 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.54 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

