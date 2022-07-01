Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

