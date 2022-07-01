Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $593,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 651.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE LNC opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

