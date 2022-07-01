Bay Rivers Group Acquires 369 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $513.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.84 and a 200 day moving average of $492.36. The company has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

