Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.54.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

