Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

