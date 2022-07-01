Paychex’s (PAYX) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.93.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paychex by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Paychex by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.