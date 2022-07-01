RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $274.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $315.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RH. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.38.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $212.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $5,627,086.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,163,004.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 1,843.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in RH by 494.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.