Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,103 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,320,346 shares of company stock valued at $915,467,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

