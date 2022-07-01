Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

