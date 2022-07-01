Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,312 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.