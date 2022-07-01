Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

