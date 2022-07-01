NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

Shares of NXPI opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average is $189.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

