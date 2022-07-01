Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Tronox worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

