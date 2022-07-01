Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NMI by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NMI by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

