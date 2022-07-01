Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $3,552,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $62.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

