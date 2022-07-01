Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,100 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Calix by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of CALX opened at $34.14 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

