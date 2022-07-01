Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 170 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $72.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.